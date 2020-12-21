Global  
 

Maggie Haberman Raises Alarm Over Trump's 'Screaming' Oval Office Meeting with Sidney Powell

Mediaite Monday, 21 December 2020
New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman sounded the alarm regarding President Donald Trump's meeting with attorney Sidney Powell and pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn -- calling it a "wild moment." 
 An Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump that included Sidney Powell and her client Michael Flynn began as an impromptu gathering but quickly devolved, two people familiar with the matter said. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports screaming matches broke out at certain points as some of Trump’s...

