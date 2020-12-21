Global  
 

Zooey Deschanel Accidentally Gets Abducted By Aliens in Katy Perry's "Not the End of the World" Video

E! Online Monday, 21 December 2020
Zooey Deschanel just received an out-of-this-world experience, thanks to Katy Perry. On Dec. 21, the superstar singer dropped her new "Not the End of the World" music video,...
 Katy Perry surprised fans by dropping a new EP on Thursday evening and she made her Cosmic Energy collection available on streaming and download sites ahead of Monday night’s Great Conjunction when Jupiter and Saturn will align and that won't happen again until 2080.

Zooey Deschanel Stars in Lookalike Katy Perry's 'Not the End of the World' Music Video - Watch Now!

 Katy Perry‘s music video for “Not the End of the World” and it stars Zooey Deschanel! Here’s a synopsis of the video: Acting on orders to abduct Katy,...
