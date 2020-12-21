Global  
 

Patty Jenkins Opens Up About Almost Walking Away From 'Wonder Woman 1984' For This Reason

Just Jared Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Patty Jenkins is opening up about how she almost walked away from directing Wonder Woman 1984. During her appearance on MTV’s “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the -year-old director opened up about how she nearly walked off the set over a pay dispute where she wasn’t being paid equal to what her male counterparts were. “I [...]
