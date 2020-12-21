Michael J. Fox Reflects On Life With Parkinson's In 'No Time Like The Future'
Monday, 21 December 2020 () The Family Ties star was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease in 1991. He says that if he doesn't know if he can do something, he fakes it — a strategy that works 80 percent of the time.
In a candid new interview with 'People', Michael J. Fox speaks about the ups and downs since being diagnosed with Parkinson's, including his latest health setback, which he details in his fourth memoir..