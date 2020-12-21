Global  
 

Michael J. Fox Reflects On Life With Parkinson's In 'No Time Like The Future'

NPR Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Family Ties star was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson's disease in 1991. He says that if he doesn't know if he can do something, he fakes it — a strategy that works 80 percent of the time.
