Amy Schumer Reposts Hilaria Baldwin's Lingerie Pic & Pretends It's Her!

Just Jared Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Amy Schumer reposted Hilaria Baldwin‘s post-baby body Instagram photo and pretended it was her as a joke! Hilaria‘s photo shows her in her lingerie with her and Alec Baldwin‘s three-month-old son Eduardo. Amy reposted the photo and wrote her own caption, but kept the repost stamp on the pic to keep everyone in on the [...]
