Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancée Amanda Pacheco Expecting First Baby Together

E! Online Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Wilmer Valderrama has one of his biggest roles coming up: dad! The That '70s Show alum is expecting his first child with fiancée Amanda Pacheco. The couple announced their big...
 Wilmer Valderrama is set to become a father for the first time, as he confirms his fiancée Amanda Pacheco is pregnant with their first child together.

