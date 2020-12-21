Global  
 

Alec Baldwin fantasizes about Trump getting beaten 'Rodney King style' if he refuses to concede election

FOXNews.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Far-left actor Alec Baldwin suggested on Sunday that President Trump should be beaten "Rodney King style" because he is a "thug who has destroyed the country."
