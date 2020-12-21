Alec Baldwin fantasizes about Trump getting beaten 'Rodney King style' if he refuses to concede election
Monday, 21 December 2020 (
6 days ago) Far-left actor Alec Baldwin suggested on Sunday that President Trump should be beaten "Rodney King style" because he is a "thug who has destroyed the country."
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Source: AG Barr Unfazed By 'Deposed King's Rantings'
Once William Barr stated the DOJ had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the general election, he fell from President Donald Trump's grace.
According to Business Insider, Trump is itching..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago
An anxious America nears campaign 2020's finale
Larry talks with former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-FL) about America's high anxiety heading into Election Day, and what happens to the Republican party..
Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 25:55 Published on November 13, 2020