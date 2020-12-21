Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kourtney Kardashian Channels Romy and Michele's High School Reunion With a Holiday Twist

E! Online Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
'Tis the season to channel the '90s. On Dec. 20, Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with her high school bestie, Ice Cream Castles clothing designer Veronique Vicari Barnes, for an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Cedar Hill HS Football Team Working During Holiday Week For Playoff Game

Cedar Hill HS Football Team Working During Holiday Week For Playoff Game 00:41

 Only in Texas do you see high school football games being played on Christmas week.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Martin County High School giving back this holiday season [Video]

Martin County High School giving back this holiday season

Inside Martin County High School, you could hear the crinkling of wrapping paper inside Mr. Hessler’s classroom Thursday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:05Published
High school freshman spreading holiday cheer [Video]

High school freshman spreading holiday cheer

High school freshman spreading holiday cheer

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:01Published
Delaware County Students Getting Chance To Be Santa's Elves This Holiday Season [Video]

Delaware County Students Getting Chance To Be Santa's Elves This Holiday Season

This is Operation Santa Claus at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Springfield.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:59Published