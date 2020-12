There Was An 'Elf' Joke in Netflix's 'Eurovision' That No One Picked Up On According to Will Ferrell Monday, 21 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Will Ferrell is opening up about the one joke in Eurovision that nobody picked up on. During his interview with Variety, the 53-year-old actor dished about how in the Netflix movie, everybody believes that elves exist, which was actually designed to be a nod to Elf. β€œYou know what’s funny? Nobody got the subtext to [...] πŸ‘“ View full article

