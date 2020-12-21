Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Internet Unloads Endless Winter Solstice Super Power Memes

SOHH Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Internet Unloads Endless Winter Solstice Super Power MemesSocial media is having too much fun right now. The Internet has erupted with a slew of epic memes and jokes centered on the idea of the Black community getting superpowers today as a result of the winter solstice. Internet’s Funniest Winter Solstice Hip-Hop Memes Over the past few hours, people have unloaded an endless […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Don't miss 2 planet's 'Great Conjunction,' rare astronomical event on winter solstice [Video]

Don't miss 2 planet's 'Great Conjunction,' rare astronomical event on winter solstice

Jupiter and Saturn will appear their closest since the days of Galileo in this rare space event.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:45Published