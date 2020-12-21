John Mulaney Enters Rehab for Cocaine & Alcohol Addiction (Report)
Comedian John Mulaney has reportedly entered a rehab facility at an undisclosed location for alcohol and cocaine addiction. He will reportedly be there for a 60 day program. “John’s friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health,” a source told Page Six about the 38-year-old. “His fans [...]
