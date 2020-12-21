Global  
 

President Elect Joe Biden Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Live on TV

Just Jared Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
President elect Joe Biden has officially been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 78-year-old politician was given the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which was the first vaccine approved in the United States. While receiving the vaccine from a nurse, the President Elect turned to the nurse administering the vaccine and said, [...]
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: Watch Joe Biden receive coronavirus vaccine

Watch Joe Biden receive coronavirus vaccine 01:51

 President-elect Joe Biden received his first course of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and said he did so to be a demonstration and in hopes “people will be prepared to get the vaccine.”

