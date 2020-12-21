President Elect Joe Biden Gets Coronavirus Vaccine Live on TV
Monday, 21 December 2020 () President elect Joe Biden has officially been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 78-year-old politician was given the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, which was the first vaccine approved in the United States. While receiving the vaccine from a nurse, the President Elect turned to the nurse administering the vaccine and said, [...]
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next..
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Monday in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next..