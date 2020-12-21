Global  
 

Watch Orlando Bloom Crash Katy Perry's Instagram Live With a Delicious Snack

E! Online Monday, 21 December 2020
Get yourself a man who knows the importance of a balanced breakfast--like Katy Perry's future husband Orlando Bloom. On Dec. 21, Katy took to Instagram Live in order to promote her...
