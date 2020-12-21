Global  
 

Ed Sheeran Debuts New Song 'Afterglow' as Christmas Gift to Fans

AceShowbiz Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has released his new song called 'Afterglow', which he describes as a present to his loyal devotees for the upcoming festive season.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Ed Sheeran teases 'Christmas present' for fans

Ed Sheeran teases 'Christmas present' for fans 00:42

 Ed Sheeran is gifting fans a Christmas treat with his first new material in almost 18 months.

