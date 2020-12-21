Ed Sheeran Debuts New Song 'Afterglow' as Christmas Gift to Fans
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has released his new song called 'Afterglow', which he describes as a present to his loyal devotees for the upcoming festive season.
The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker has released his new song called 'Afterglow', which he describes as a present to his loyal devotees for the upcoming festive season.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources