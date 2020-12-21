Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jennifer Lopez on Why She Dressed Up as Alex Rodriguez's Ex Madonna for Halloween

E! Online Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Jennifer Lopez threw a mini Halloween party this year, and in order to celebrate, she dressed up like her fiancé Alex Rodriguez's ex! On SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the Hustles...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jennifer Lopez pays sweet tribute to her fiancé and family as she's honoured with Icon Award [Video]

Jennifer Lopez pays sweet tribute to her fiancé and family as she's honoured with Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, their "beautiful" family, her mother and her ex-husband Marc Anthony as she was honoured with the Icon Award at the Billboard Women in Music..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:53Published
Jennifer Lopez shut down wedding plans twice in 2020 [Video]

Jennifer Lopez shut down wedding plans twice in 2020

Jennifer Lopez has called off her wedding to fiance Alex Rodriguez twice in the last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postponed their wedding twice [Video]

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez postponed their wedding twice

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have postponed their wedding twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:38Published