You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Playboi Carti Provides 'Whole Lotta Red' Update, Promises 'Alternative' & 'Psyched Out' Music In 2020



Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:.. Credit: HipHopDX Duration: 01:33 Published on November 24, 2020