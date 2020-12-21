Global  
 

Prince George Bakes Up Holiday Pudding With Prince William, Prince Charles & Queen Elizabeth in Sweet Throwback Photos

Monday, 21 December 2020
Prince George stirs up a little holiday cheer in this photo with royal family at Buckingham Palace, which was taken last year. The sweet photo and memory sees the seven-year-old future King of England with his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, grandfather, Prince Charles and his father, Prince William, as they make special Christmas puddings for the [...]
