'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The upcoming TV series titled '*Clarice*' which will take place one year after the events of the 'Silence of the Lambs' has been blocked from mentioning the iconic fictional serial killer.
The upcoming TV series titled '*Clarice*' which will take place one year after the events of the 'Silence of the Lambs' has been blocked from mentioning the iconic fictional serial killer.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources