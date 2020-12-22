Global  
 

'Silence of the Lambs' Sequel 'Banned' From Mentioning Hannibal Lecter

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
The upcoming TV series titled '*Clarice*' which will take place one year after the events of the 'Silence of the Lambs' has been blocked from mentioning the iconic fictional serial killer.
