You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PepsiCo’s Future Balances Uncertainty And Big Data: VP Graham



Even when you have one of the most sophisticated data engines in marketing, the COVID-19 means you still have to plan for uncertainty. That is the life of Nick Graham, VP, Insights & Analytics at.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 14:59 Published 2 weeks ago New study finds that 83% of parents think education needs to shift to adapt to the workforce of the future



Parents are already making moves to make sure their kids are prepared for the workforce of the future, according to new research. A new survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged children found that.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago How is Covid impacting the future of work?



Since the beginning of this year, Covid-19 has upended everyone’s lives. While lockdowns brought the whole world to a stop, hundreds of millions of people abruptly moved to working remotely, while.. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 24:32 Published on November 25, 2020