Shahid Kapoor treats fans to stunning sun kissed pictures in latest Instagram post

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor treated fans to stunning sun-kissed, and monochromatic pictures as he posed in a garden. The 'Kabir Singh' actor posted a couple of selfies that showcased his killer looks. In the first snap, Kapoor is seen posing effortlessly as he lies down on the grass sporting a black hoodie and chunky black...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday while shooting for film, wishes pour in : watch | Oneindia News

Anil Kapoor celebrates 64th birthday while shooting for film, wishes pour in : watch | Oneindia News 01:05

 Anil Kapoor turned 64 today. Anil who is currently shooting for his next movie Jug Jug Jeeyo with actor Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in Chandigarh, was joined by his wife Sunita Kapoor for the special day. The cast and crew then celebrated the actor's birthday by cutting a decadent chocolate cake at...

