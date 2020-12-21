Singer KT Oslin dies at 78

Wochit Tech - Published 7 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Beloved Country Music Singer, Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes At 78 00:36 Country music singer and songwriter K.T. Oslin has died. She was 78. CNN reports Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in country music and came to fame with her anthem '80's Ladies.' She also won multiple Grammy and ACM Awards during her career. Oslin was inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall...