Singer KT Oslin dies at 78

Indian Express Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
News video: Beloved Country Music Singer, Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes At 78

Beloved Country Music Singer, Songwriter K.T. Oslin Passes At 78 00:36

 Country music singer and songwriter K.T. Oslin has died. She was 78. CNN reports Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in country music and came to fame with her anthem '80's Ladies.' She also won multiple Grammy and ACM Awards during her career. Oslin was inducted into the Texas Songwriters Hall...

K.T. Oslin explains what her initials stand for (1996) [Video]

K.T. Oslin explains what her initials stand for (1996)

In a 1996 interview with CNN’s Larry King, country music singer K.T. Oslin explained what her initials stand for and what motivated her to start using them professionally.

K.T. Oslin, 'Do Ya',' '80's Ladies' singer, dead at 78

 "80's Ladies" singer and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee K.T. Oslin died Monday morning, according to music historian and Oslin's friend Robert K....
Country music singer K.T. Oslin, who launched career in her mid-40s, has died at 78

 Country singer K.T. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit 80's Ladies and won three Grammy awards, has died.
