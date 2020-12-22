Robin Wright's Directorial Debut 'Land' Gets First Trailer - Watch Now!
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Robin Wright is starring in the upcoming movie Land and she also made her directorial debut on the feature film! The movie will have its world premiere at the upcoming 2021 Sundance Film Festival and then it will debut in theaters on February 12, 2021 via Focus Features. Land is the “poignant story of one [...]
Plot synopsis: From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut LAND, the poignant story of one woman's search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once...