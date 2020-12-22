Trump Reportedly Attacked Mitch McConnell in Message to Lawmakers, Claiming Credit for His Reelection Because of… a Tweet and a Robocall

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Mitch McConnell: 'More help is on the way'



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that leadership from both chambers have reached a deal on “a package of nearly $900 billion” of much-needed relief for the Covid-19 pandemic, though.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 00:44 Published 1 day ago 'Light at the end of the tunnel': Lawmakers near COVID deal



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57 Published 4 days ago Trump bashes McConnell for recognizing Biden victory



President Donald Trump bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for acknowledging Joe Biden’s victory and referring to him as President-elect, six weeks after Election Day. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:12 Published 4 days ago