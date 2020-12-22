Global  
 

Trump Reportedly Attacked Mitch McConnell in Message to Lawmakers, Claiming Credit for His Reelection Because of… a Tweet and a Robocall

Mediaite Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Trump Reportedly Attacked Mitch McConnell in Message to Lawmakers, Claiming Credit for His Reelection Because of… a Tweet and a RobocallPresident *Donald Trump* reportedly went after Senate Majority Leader *Mitch McConnell* in an email sent to GOP lawmakers on Monday that included him trying to take credit for McConnell winning reelection.
