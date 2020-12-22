Global  
 

Playboi Carti To Release 'Whole Lotta Red' On Christmas Day

Clash Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
In case you hadn't spotted, Christmas Day - December 25th - also doubles as a New Music Friday this year.

While the release schedule is looking pretty slight, one Stateside rap heavyweight has put his cards on the table.

Yep, *Playboi Carti's* much speculated upon 'Whole Lotta Red' will be released on December 25th.

Constructed with Kanye West in the producer's chair, it's his first major project since 2018's 'Die Lit'.

