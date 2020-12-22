Playboi Carti To Release 'Whole Lotta Red' On Christmas Day
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
It's produced by December 25th...
In case you hadn't spotted, Christmas Day - December 25th - also doubles as a New Music Friday this year.
While the release schedule is looking pretty slight, one Stateside rap heavyweight has put his cards on the table.
Yep, *Playboi Carti's* much speculated upon 'Whole Lotta Red' will be released on December 25th.
Constructed with Kanye West in the producer's chair, it's his first major project since 2018's 'Die Lit'.
