All you need to know about Suhana Khan

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana has been making waves on the internet with her feisty Instgram account. The star kid enjoys massive popularity on social media with numerous fan accounts dedicated to her. Badshah Khan’s daughter Suhana is determined to follow his footsteps into films and here’s an up, close and personal look at the social media sensation.
Salman Khan turned 55-year-old on December 27. Fans gathered outside Salman's bunglow- Galaxy. However, he had requested his fans to not gather outside his house due to ongoing pandemic. He asked his..
Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, believes it is time Disney had an Indian princess. Suhana took to her verified Instagram account... Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Zee News