Gal Gadot talks how Wonder Woman is a symbol of 'love, peace and hope'
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman in the highly-anticipated superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984."
Here to save the world, and theatres
In a recent interview, director Patty Jenkins said that a year ago, she would have "flipped out" had someone told her that her labour of love, Wonder Woman 1984,...
Mid-Day
