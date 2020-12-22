Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gal Gadot talks how Wonder Woman is a symbol of 'love, peace and hope'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman in the highly-anticipated superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984 [Video]

Watch Gal Gadot and Kristen Wiig Share Behind-the-Scenes Secrets From Wonder Woman: 1984

This year December 25 brings us not only one gift, but two: Christmas, and the premiere of Wonder Woman: 1984. The sequel brings back one of our favorite DC superheroes, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), as..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 01:56Published
Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984" [Video]

Glowing Reviews Come In For "Wonder Woman: 1984"

"Wonder Woman: 1984" is one of the most anticipated films of 2020. The movie's release was delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the film is slated to hit theaters and HBOMAX at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends [Video]

Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max - Best Friends

Check out the official "Best Friends" featurette for the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Here to save the world, and theatres

Here to save the world, and theatres In a recent interview, director Patty Jenkins said that a year ago, she would have "flipped out" had someone told her that her labour of love, Wonder Woman 1984,...
Mid-Day