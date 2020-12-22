Global  
 

Cenk Uygur Blasts ‘Sycophant’ Media Who Praise Nancy Pelosi as a ‘Master Legislator’ Over Covid Relief Bill

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Cenk Uygur blasted mainstream media figures who describe Nancy Pelosi as a “master legislator” after she “nickel and dimed” the American people in a stimulus package.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill

Congress passes huge COVID-19 relief bill 02:00

 The U.S. Congress on Monday (December 21) approved an $892 billion coronavirus aid package, throwing a lifeline to the nation's pandemic-battered economy after months of inaction. Eve Johnson reports.

