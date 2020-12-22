Cenk Uygur Blasts ‘Sycophant’ Media Who Praise Nancy Pelosi as a ‘Master Legislator’ Over Covid Relief Bill
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Cenk Uygur blasted mainstream media figures who describe Nancy Pelosi as a “master legislator” after she “nickel and dimed” the American people in a stimulus package.
Cenk Uygur blasted mainstream media figures who describe Nancy Pelosi as a “master legislator” after she “nickel and dimed” the American people in a stimulus package.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources