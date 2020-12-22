Global  
 

Playboi Carti Locks In Another Huge Feature

SOHH Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Playboi Carti Locks In Another Huge FeatureAnticipation keeps building for Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti‘s upcoming album Whole Lotta Red, which is rumored to drop on Christmas. Already boasting a murderer’s row of features, Playboi reveals that Future is going to lend his voice to the album. Playboi Carti’s All-Star Features For Whole Lotta Red In addition to Future, some other artists […]
