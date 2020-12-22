Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Buddy Valastro Return Home to His Family After "Nightmare" Bowling Accident

E! Online Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Buddy Valastro will do whatever it takes to bake again. Close to three months after the Cake Boss star suffered an accident resulting in multiple surgeries on his hand, fans are getting a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Is Determined To ‘Train His Hand’ After Accident: Watch [Video]

Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Is Determined To ‘Train His Hand’ After Accident: Watch

It’s been three months since Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro brutally hurt his hand when he was bowling in his New Jersey home with his family. The 43-year-old has been on the mend since, but now he is..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 00:40Published
Buddy Valastro Says Hand Injury Could Have 'Been A Lot Worse' [Video]

Buddy Valastro Says Hand Injury Could Have 'Been A Lot Worse'

"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro details his new Christmas-themed competition series "Buddy vs. Christmas", where non-cake artists compete to win against the baker. Plus, Valastro updates fans on his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:03Published