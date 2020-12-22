Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris Believes Even Those Who Stood with Trump Against Covid Precautions Should Get Vaccine First

Mediaite Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Kamala Harris said that even Republican Senators who stood with Trump as he misled on the coronavirus and attacked mitigation measures should get the Covid vaccine first, as a way to encourage a skeptical public to do the same.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dr. Fauci: Up To 90% Of Population Needs Vaccine For Herd Immunity [Video]

Dr. Fauci: Up To 90% Of Population Needs Vaccine For Herd Immunity

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said that it could take up to 90% of the US population to get vaccinated to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus. "We really don't know what..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:33Published
Joe and Jill Biden Publicly Received COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday 21st December [Video]

Joe and Jill Biden Publicly Received COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday 21st December

The president-elect and soon-to-be first lady have received the vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Joe and Jill Biden to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday [Video]

Joe and Jill Biden to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday

Joe and Jill Biden to Publicly Receive COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday. The president-elect and soon-to-be first lady will receive the vaccine in Wilmington, Delaware. It will be recorded on live..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

AP Top Stories December 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 23rd: Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill; Trump pardons 15 people; Surgeon General observes vaccine...
USATODAY.com