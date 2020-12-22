The Kunts' 'Boris Johnson Is A F*cking C**t' Is Fighting For Christmas Number One Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Could it actually win...?



Punk band *The Kunts* could be ready to spring a surprise in the battle for this year's Christmas No. 1.



Many onlookers assumed that *LadBaby would cruise to the festive pinnacle*, with their single 'Don’t Stop Me Eatin'' earning viral success.



With Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran also pushing their way into the upper echelons, an outsider has joined their ranks.



'Boris Johnson Is A F*cking C**t' is battling its way into the charts, with The Kunts' sweary punk anthem crushing all before it.



Reaching No. 2 on the iTunes chart, the latest information from the Official Chart Company suggests that the band are now in the Top 20 overall - and they're rising fast.



So, could they steal the crown? It'll be a tough ask, but with London and the South East of England locked indoors with nothing else to do, all bets are off...



The 2020 UK Christmas Number One single will be announced on Christmas Day (December 25th) live on BBC Radio 1’s The Official Chart show.



