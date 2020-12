Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Are Still Together, Source Reveals Why Their Relationship 'Just Works' Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone are still going strong! “They are very in love,” a source told ET. “Camila is his dream girl. She’s young, sweet, simple and it’s easy because she gets along well with his family and he gets along great with hers too. They’ve known each other forever and it just works.” [...] 👓 View full article

