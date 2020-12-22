WATCH: 5 Vice Presidents Certify Opposition Electoral Wins, As Mike Pence Faces Trump Ire for Same Duty
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () As Vice President Mike Pence faces hurt feelings from President Donald Trump over his impending duty to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory, it's worth watching how that task was carried out by other veeps in recent history.
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley says he will object when Congress counts the Electoral College votes on January 6, forcing lawmakers in both the House and Senate to vote on whether to accept the results of..