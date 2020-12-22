Taylor Swift Reacts to Katy Perry's New Music Video!
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Taylor Swift has a big reaction to Katy Perry‘s new video! The 31-year-old evermore singer-songwriter responded to Katy’s new “Not the End of the World” music video on Tuesday (December 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s a synopsis of the video: acting on orders [...]
