Joshua Bassett Surprise Releases Live Performance of New Song 'Heaven Is You' Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Joshua Bassett has given fans a holiday gift! The now 20-year-old HSMTMTS star and singer dropped a live performance video of his upcoming new song “Heaven Is You.” “surprise ! Heaven is You LIVE on my youtube !” he wrote on Instagram. Joshua actually released the video on his birthday (December 22) - Happy Birthday [...] 👓 View full article

