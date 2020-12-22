Global  
 

Joshua Bassett Surprise Releases Live Performance of New Song 'Heaven Is You'

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Joshua Bassett has given fans a holiday gift! The now 20-year-old HSMTMTS star and singer dropped a live performance video of his upcoming new song “Heaven Is You.” “surprise ! Heaven is You LIVE on my youtube !” he wrote on Instagram. Joshua actually released the video on his birthday (December 22) - Happy Birthday [...]
