Eminem Offers An Apology To Rihanna On New Album



Eminem has released a new surprise album. The new project is a companion to his 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By." The Detroit superstar dropped "Music to Be Murdered By --- Side B,".. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 4 days ago

Eminem Drops New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B'



Eminem Drops New Album 'Music to Be Murdered By - Side B'. The album was released on Dec. 18, 11 months after the first 'Music to Be Murdered By' album. 'Side B' collaborators include Dr. Dre, Ty.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:44 Published 4 days ago