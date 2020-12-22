WATCH: Alex Padilla Overcome With Emotion When Gavin Newsom Asks Him to Replace Kamala Harris

California Sec. Of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Harris Senate Seat



California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected Kamala Harris' replacement for the senate. He has chosen Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Padilla will be the first-ever Latino to represent California in.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:30 Published 18 minutes ago

Alex Padilla Selected To Replace Kamala Harris In US Senate



California Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the US Senate seat being vacated by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:28 Published 29 minutes ago