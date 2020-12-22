WATCH: Alex Padilla Overcome With Emotion When Gavin Newsom Asks Him to Replace Kamala Harris
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced Kamala Harris’s replacement in the Senate. Newsom named California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the seat that will be vacated by incoming Vice President Harris. Padilla will be the state’s first ever Latino senator. The governor posted a video to Twitter from Monday night in which […]
