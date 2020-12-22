Global  
 

WATCH: Alex Padilla Overcome With Emotion When Gavin Newsom Asks Him to Replace Kamala Harris

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
WATCH: Alex Padilla Overcome With Emotion When Gavin Newsom Asks Him to Replace Kamala HarrisCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced Kamala Harris’s replacement in the Senate. Newsom named California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the seat that will be vacated by incoming Vice President Harris. Padilla will be the state’s first ever Latino senator. The governor posted a video to Twitter from Monday night in which […]
News video: Gavin Newsom Fills Harris’ Open Senate Seat

Gavin Newsom Fills Harris’ Open Senate Seat 00:59

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has tapped California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ open Senate seat. He’s the state’s first Latino senator.

