Jonathan Rhys Meyers to Star in Pandemic Thriller 'The Survivalist'

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Jonathan Rhys Meyers and John Malkovich are co-starring in a pandemic thriller titled The Survivalist and they already filmed the entire movie! Here’s a synopsis, according to Deadline: A former FBI agent (Rhys Meyers) is forced to protect a young woman, who is immune to the disease, from a dangerous gang hunting her led by [...]
