Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New to Netflix in January 2021 - Full List Released!

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Netflix has revealed the list of movies and TV shows that are debuting on the streaming service at the start of 2021. If you missed it, everything that is being removed from the streaming service in January of 2021 was also revealed and the list has some fan favorites. Be sure to check out the [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikToker finds her 2020 goal list from January and well ... [Video]

TikToker finds her 2020 goal list from January and well ...

A New York City-based comedianrecently rediscovered the list ofgoals she made for 2020.Robyn Schall was going through oldnotebooks when she found the very optimisticentry and couldn’t stop..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020 [Video]

Americans are struggling to gain control over their sleep habits in 2020

2020 has been the worst year ever for Americans' sleep, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about their sleeping habits over the tumultuous year and how they hope to improve it..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

What Is Coming Out On Netflix In January 2021? Full List Here!

 Netflix is getting ready to release some new content for viewers in January 2021! The streaming service has revealed it’s complete list of all of the TV shows...
Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared