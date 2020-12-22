Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez Fires Subliminal Shots At Megan Thee Stallion W/ Chromazz In Boink Boink Video

SOHH Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Fires Subliminal Shots At Megan Thee Stallion W/ Chromazz In Boink Boink VideoRap crooner Tory Lanez is playing chess. The hip-hop star adds a little salt in former friend Megan Thee Stallion‘s wound by recruiting her rap rival Chromazz for the newly released “Boink Boink” music video. Tory Lanez Recruits Chromazz For Boink Boink Video Lanez’s hard-hitting anthem features protégé VV$ Ken and longtime friend/collaborator Rich The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Tinder to become dating coach [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion teams up with Tinder to become dating coach

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with bosses at dating app Tinder to become a love coach.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were scared of video snakes [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were scared of video snakes

Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B were terrified of shooting their 'WAP' music video with snakes but Megan eventually befriended one of the reptiles.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:46Published
Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards

Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy Awards. Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. . Beyoncé took the lead with nine nominations...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published