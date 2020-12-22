Tory Lanez Fires Subliminal Shots At Megan Thee Stallion W/ Chromazz In Boink Boink Video
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Rap crooner Tory Lanez is playing chess. The hip-hop star adds a little salt in former friend Megan Thee Stallion‘s wound by recruiting her rap rival Chromazz for the newly released “Boink Boink” music video. Tory Lanez Recruits Chromazz For Boink Boink Video Lanez’s hard-hitting anthem features protégé VV$ Ken and longtime friend/collaborator Rich The […]
|
|
|
