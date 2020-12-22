Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Pine Reacts to Being Compared to Chris Pratt, Chris Evans & Chris Hemsworth

Just Jared Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Chris Pine is weighing in on the ongoing Battle of the Chrises! In a recent appearance on Josh Horowitz‘s quarantine game show Stir Crazy to promote his new movie Wonder Woman 1984, Chris shared his thoughts on being compared to other A-list actors named Chris. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pine “I [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hear Chris Christie explain why he didn't wear a mask at WH [Video]

Hear Chris Christie explain why he didn't wear a mask at WH

Speaking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie opens up about how he got infected with Covid-19 at the White House.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:51Published
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Urges Mask Wearing In New Ad [Video]

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Urges Mask Wearing In New Ad

After recovering from the coronavirus, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is starring in a new ad urging people to wear a mask.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:30Published
How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL [Video]

How Chris Harris Jr. Spent His First $1M in the NFL

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. started his NFL career with the Denver Broncos on a three-year rookie deal worth $1.39 million, followed by a five-year $42.5 million contract extension. Nine years later,..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 09:13Published