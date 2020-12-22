Sir David Attenborough is a globetrotter, discovering far-flung lands and exotic species for TV audiences since the 1950s. The pandemic may have kept him at home for much…Full Article
From his home, Attenborough shows viewers 'A Perfect Planet'
Japan Today 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
L&H segment 1
WTVQ Lexington, KY
L&H A Block
L&H Show Thur 082720
WTVQ Lexington, KY
DAVID ATTENBOROUGH A LIFE ON OUR PLANET Movie Clip
Teaser Trailer
You might like
More coverage
Coronavirus in Western Oregon
KEZI
Officials and experts answer your questions about the pandemic.
MOVIE REVIEW: Trolls World Tour
One News Page Staff