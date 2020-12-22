Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bindi Irwin Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo as Her "Remarkable" Pregnancy Continues

E! Online Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Here's a "bumpdate" fit for a Wildlife Warrior! Bindi Irwin posted an adorable new picture of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram and, like the zoo expert she is,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bindhi Irwin’s Baby Bump Getting Bigger [Video]

Bindhi Irwin’s Baby Bump Getting Bigger

Bindhi Irwin’s Baby Bump Getting Bigger

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says 'Baby Bump Is Getting Bigger' in Sweet Snap with Husband Chandler Powell [Video]

Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says 'Baby Bump Is Getting Bigger' in Sweet Snap with Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell announced in August they are expecting their first child together

Credit: People     Duration: 01:46Published