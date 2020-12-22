Bindi Irwin Shares Rare Baby Bump Photo as Her "Remarkable" Pregnancy Continues
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Here's a "bumpdate" fit for a Wildlife Warrior! Bindi Irwin posted an adorable new picture of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram and, like the zoo expert she is,...
Here's a "bumpdate" fit for a Wildlife Warrior! Bindi Irwin posted an adorable new picture of herself cradling her baby bump on Instagram and, like the zoo expert she is,...
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources