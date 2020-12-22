Margot Robbie Reveals Details About the Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 () Margot Robbie is opening up about the upcoming Barbie movie. The 30-year-old I, Tonya actress spoke out in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the highly anticipated project about what to expect from the live-action film. "We like the things that feel a little left [...]
Dreamland: Not Safe Clip - Two-time Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie produces and stars alongside Finn Cole in director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's mesmerizing love story set amidst America's struggle..
'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros. film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia..