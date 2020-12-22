Margot Robbie Reveals Details About the Upcoming 'Barbie' Movie

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Dreamland': Fabric Clip



Dreamland: Fabric Clip - Two-time Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie produces and stars alongside Finn Cole in director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's mesmerizing love story set amidst America's struggle.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 1 week ago 'Dreamland': Not Safe Clip



Dreamland: Not Safe Clip - Two-time Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie produces and stars alongside Finn Cole in director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte's mesmerizing love story set amidst America's struggle.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago Warner Bros. 2021 Slate Headed to HBO Max & Theaters, Margot Robbie Set to Replace Emma Stone in 'Babylon' & More News | THR New



'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros. film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia.. Credit: THR News Duration: 02:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Margot Robbie Teases "Totally Different" Plans for Live-Action Barbie Movie The blond, gorgeous Margot Robbie may be an obvious choice to cast as a live-action version of Barbie, but the Birds of Prey star and Oscar nominee promises her...

E! Online 3 hours ago



