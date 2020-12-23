Brenda Fricker, The Pigeon Lady From 'Home Alone 2', Reveals She Spends Christmas & New Year's Alone

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Michigan family brings home massive Christmas tree every year for decades



One Michigan family has brought home a massive Christmas tree every year for decades. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 00:08 Published 1 day ago The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time



The Highest-Grossing, Christmas Movies of All Time . 'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!. 'Newsweek' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies. 10. 'The Polar.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 1 day ago AAA Reports 30% Fewer Marylanders Plan To Travel For Christmas, New Year's



The holidays may look a bit different this year, with many people planning to stay home rather than travel to see family or friends as the pandemic shows no signs of letting up through the holiday.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:44 Published 1 day ago