Brenda Fricker, The Pigeon Lady From 'Home Alone 2', Reveals She Spends Christmas & New Year's Alone
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Brenda Fricker is opening up about what she does for the holidays. Years after she starred as Pigeon Lady in Home Alone 2, the now 75-year-old Irish actress opened up in a rare interview about her plans for the holiday season, and revealed she actually spends them alone. “I’m 75 now, and I would be [...]
