Willow Smith Opens Up About Her Recent Experience of 'Extreme Anxiety'
Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
In a new episode of 'Red Table Talk', which is dedicated to suicide survivors, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith notes the importance of self-soothing to her mom, grandmom and their guest.
