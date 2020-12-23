Global  
 

Pavitra Punia on Bigg Boss 14: It is better to stay outside right now rather then inside

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Eliminated Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia is rooting for housemate Eijaz Khan to emerge as winner of the ongoing season of the reality television show.

"I would want Eijaz (Khan) to win the show because he has been proving himself since his entry in the show, so I am hoping for the best," Pavitra told IANS.

Pavitra...
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Pavitra Punia reveals her fitness secrets

Pavitra Punia reveals her fitness secrets 03:33

 Bigg Boss contestant Pavita Punia says that the secret of her fitness is Bigg Boss house. #BiggBoss14 #BiggBossWeekandKaWar #RahulVaidya

