Pavitra Punia on Bigg Boss 14: It is better to stay outside right now rather then inside

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain
In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, the dance competition continued and finally, the house got a new captain. But that wasn't without the drama. Pavitra had a fallout wiith Rahul when he revealed he..
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Eijaz-Pavitra Lock Horns
Last episode of Bigg Boss saw yet another huge fight- this time between Eijaz and Pavitra. Pavitra accused Eijaz of being ungrateful and also called him a chameleon. Aly Goni entered the house as a..
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Shehnaaz Takes Over The House; Kavita Unleashes Her Fury
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is always fun thanks to host Salman Khan. But things got even more interesting in last night’s episode when season 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and singer Sunidhi Chauhan..