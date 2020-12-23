Global  
 

Tahira Kashyap gets ready for Christmas; wraps presents with kids Virajveer and Varushka

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has started preparations for Christmas, and helping her are the children. Tahira, who is married to Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, posted a video on Instagram, where her children Virajveer and Varushka are seen helping her wrap Christmas presents. Their pet puppy Peanut is seen in the clip,...
