Sudhir Mishra on Pehle Aap Janab after Rishi Kapoor's demise: Story has to be re-written now Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

In 2012, Sudhir Mishra had announced his passion project, Mehrunissa, which was to unite Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on screen. While it was subsequently rechristened Pehle Aap Janab, the ill-fated project did not go on floors in the years that followed. With Kapoor's demise earlier this year, the filmmaker regrets missing... In 2012, Sudhir Mishra had announced his passion project, Mehrunissa, which was to unite Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on screen. While it was subsequently rechristened Pehle Aap Janab, the ill-fated project did not go on floors in the years that followed. With Kapoor's demise earlier this year, the filmmaker regrets missing 👓 View full article

