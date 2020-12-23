Global  
 

Rachel Zoe Reflects on "Experiencing an Actual Miracle" as Son Recovers From Ski Lift Fall

E! Online Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Rachel Zoe is still having trouble processing the stunning turn of events that her family has endured over the past handful of days. The fashion designer updated her fans on Tuesday, Dec....
News video: Rachel Zoe says she's 'scarred for life' after 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from ski lift

Rachel Zoe says she's 'scarred for life' after 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from ski lift 00:37

 Rachel Zoe is opening up about a harrowing experience, in which her 9-year-old son fell 40 feet from a ski lift and was sent to the ER.

Rachel Zoe's son recovering after 40-foot fall from ski lift

 “Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit otherwise a brave champion.”
